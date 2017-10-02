Sign design criticised

CONCERNS have been raised about Superdrug installing an aluminium hanging sign at its new shop in Henley market place.

The firm is set to move into the former Bensons for Beds unit. The town council’s planning committee objected to the sign being made of non-natural materials.

Councillor Sam Evans said she welcomed the business to the town but that the Henley shopfront guidelines prohibited aluminium signs. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the sign should be made of wood.

He also raised concerns about the possibility of security shutters being installed on the front of the shop, adding: “It would look absolutely awful.”

The committee also agreed that chairman Ken Arlett would speak with the company. South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision by October 9.