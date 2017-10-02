Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sign design criticised

CONCERNS have been raised about Superdrug installing an aluminium hanging sign at its new shop in Henley market place.

The firm is set to move into the former Bensons for Beds unit. The town council’s planning committee objected to the sign being made of non-natural materials.

Councillor Sam Evans said she welcomed the business to the town but that the Henley shopfront guidelines prohibited aluminium signs. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the sign should be made of wood.

He also raised concerns about the possibility of security shutters being installed on the front of the shop, adding: “It would look absolutely awful.”

The committee also agreed that chairman Ken Arlett would speak with the company. South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision by October 9.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33