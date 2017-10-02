Monday, 02 October 2017

Talking it over

A TALK on resolving conflict will be held at Henley Quaker Meeting House in Northfield End, Henley, from 7pm on October 25.

The speaker will be Diana Francis, who has worked as a mediator in many different countries during periods of unrest.

