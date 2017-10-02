Scary dogs

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
THE owners of a Wargrave upholstery business say ... [more]
Monday, 02 October 2017
A HENLEY dog grooming business is calling on owners to dress their four-legged friends in a Halloween costume for a special parade.
It will be held outside Naughty Mutt Nice on the corner of Reading Road and Station Road on Tuesday, October 31 at 5pm.
Those who take part will receive a free trick or treat bag of doggie goodies and the best dog costume wins a free groom.
02 October 2017
