Legion dance

A DANCE in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal will take place on October 14.

It will be held at Henley town hall from 7.30pm until late. Music will be provided by the Sound Force Big Band. There will also be an open bar and supper will be served.

Tickets are £35 for legion members and £40 for non-members. For more information, call Connie Butt on 07879 217817.

