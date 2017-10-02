Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Times may change but life stays the same

IT seems a long time ago that we were kept informed about national and international events in a serious and trustworthy manner.

The news was announced, it was thought to be reliable, it had been researched and was accepted as real. Now the news is a mixture of bias, immediate, breaking into our lives, noisy and the delivery system has personality; it is called a news story.

As we move into autumn, as the weather changes, as millions of birds begin their amazing journeys, as we try to take in accounts of natural and human made disasters, as we learn of medical advances, how do we seriously respond? Different religious denominations, different political parties, different law makers, different tribes, we all attempt to define and determine better ways but some do just the opposite. They return to denials, they attack their weakest, they cannot and will not tolerate different pathways.

It seems this summer there has been no space for a silly season. That is really bad news.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33