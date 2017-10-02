Times may change but life stays the same

IT seems a long time ago that we were kept informed about national and international events in a serious and trustworthy manner.

The news was announced, it was thought to be reliable, it had been researched and was accepted as real. Now the news is a mixture of bias, immediate, breaking into our lives, noisy and the delivery system has personality; it is called a news story.

As we move into autumn, as the weather changes, as millions of birds begin their amazing journeys, as we try to take in accounts of natural and human made disasters, as we learn of medical advances, how do we seriously respond? Different religious denominations, different political parties, different law makers, different tribes, we all attempt to define and determine better ways but some do just the opposite. They return to denials, they attack their weakest, they cannot and will not tolerate different pathways.

It seems this summer there has been no space for a silly season. That is really bad news.