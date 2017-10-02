Literary festival on course for record

THE 11th annual Henley Literary Festival starts on Monday featuring something for everyone with more than 160 talks, workshops and performances.

The week-long event will host events covering everything from cookery and children’s books to history and humour.

Speakers include journalist Sir Michael Parkinson, comedian Miles Jupp and former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

Local celebrities Russell Brand and Mary Berry will also give talks, while the festival will feature former Pakistan PM Shaukat Aziz.

Programming director Tom Ryan said: “Our key word is ‘variety’. We have something for ages 0 to 100. We’re pretty confident everyone will find more than one thing they will enjoy.”

Mr Ryan said that on Monday the festival had sold 18,500 tickets, which was last year’s total, and is hoping to reach 20,000 sales for the first time in its history.

Novelists include The Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins, 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, Chocolat author Joanne Harris and locals Vera Morris and Amanda Jennings.

Sporting authors include Judy Murray, mother of tennis star Andy, former cricketer Phil Tufnell and rower Dame Katherine Grainger, while broadcasters discussing their latest books include Fearne Cotton, Melvyn Bragg and, making his only literary festival appearance, Danny Baker.

X Factor host and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary is also promoting his debut children’s book on the final day of the festival.

Politics will be on the agenda for events with Ken Clarke, Polly Toynbee, Vince Cable, Bonnie Greer and Chris Patten while the children’s festival will feature Children’s Laureate Michael Morpurgo and broadcasters Clare Balding and Greg James.

Events will be held at venues around the town including the town hall, Phyllis Court Club, the Kenton Theatre, the Christ Church Centre, Stonor Park, the festival marquee in Market Place and Hobbs of Henley boat the Hibernia.

For more information and for tickets, visit www.henley

literaryfestival.co.uk