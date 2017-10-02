Riverside meadows are sold

THE wealthy owner of Fawley Court in Henley has bought 44 acres of neighbouring land.

Aida Dellal snapped up Meadows Farm, off Marlow Road, which had been marketed by estate agents Ballards for offers in excess of £2.75million.

The main house, outbuildings and riverside meadows were sold by Billy Pinches, who ran a plant hire business while his brother Richard still runs a photography and video business Meadows Farm Studios.

The land had been in the family for 65 years after the brothers’ grandfather William bought it 1952 when the Fawley Court Estate was auctioned in lots.

It then became Meadows Farm when the brothers’ parents Peter and Helen moved in 1964 to look after Mr

Pinches Snr’s beef herd. Billy Pinches and his wife Jo decided to sell up and move to Herefordshire to be nearer their daughter and grandchildren following the death of his father in December 2015.

Ballards said the sale offered a “very rare opportunity” to acquire a land holding of this size so close to the town. The two-storey house has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens, two utility rooms, a sitting room, conservatory and reception room. There is also about 3,600sqft of commercial barns with accommodation. The studio, which is still operating, and house are held under a lease until August 2022.

Billy Pinches, a lifelong Henley resident, was well known in the town and hosted the Henley Summer Fireworks on his land from 2010 to 2015.

Fawley Court was previously owned by the Polish Congregation of Marian Fathers. Mrs Dellal, an Iranian-born philanthropist, bought it in 2008.

She also owns the former Wyevale garden centre site in Reading Road which she and her son, Alex Hersham, want to redevelop with up to 34 homes and either offices or a care home.

The 4.5-acre site, which is immediately north of Thames Farm, has been derelict since 2009 and is earmarked for commercial use in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

Mrs Dellal, Billy and Richard Pinches all declined to comment.