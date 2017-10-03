Shop staff row 13 miles in charity fund-raiser

STAFF from a clothing shop in Henley rowed 13 miles to raise money for charity.

The team from Joules, in Market Place, set up an ergo under a marquee in Falaise Square to help collection donations on Wednesday.

Manger Ana Senegeac was joined by Denise Brooke, Lottie Barlow and Bailey Holbrook to promote the fund-raising by the store.

They took turns to go on the ergo and encouraged passers-by to join in. Ms Senegeac said they chose 13 miles as the goal distance as this was the distance it would take to row from Henley to Marlow.

She said: “We chose rowing because of Henley’s links with the river and the sport. People were very helpful and receptive when we asked them if they want to join in. Our store is hoping to raise £300 across the week.”

The fund-raising is part of a nationwide week of collecting for four charities by the retailer. The beneficiaries will be The Princes Trust, Nuzzlets, Farms for City Children and Hospice UK.

Jayesh Turvey, Angus Cloke and Dan Gallagher, who attend The Henley College, all did five minutes each on the ergo to help out.

Dan, 16, from Woodley, said: “They asked us to join in as we were walking past and we decided to get involved and do a bit of rowing.”

The store will have a bucket for donations inside until Sunday.