Monday, 09 October 2017

Deputy Mayor hosts event for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

Deputy Mayor hosts event for #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

THE Deputy Mayor of Henley hosted a fund-raiser at her Hot Gossip coffee house.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said £87.20 was raised at the event and further donations brought the final total to £175.

The event was organised by the Henley branch of the Jolly Dollies, a support group for widows, which meets at the Friday Street café every month. Organiser Gloria Wright said: “It was very successful and I was really pleased. We’re all retired ladies so what else are we going to do?”

Members of the group baked cakes to sell and Cllr Hillier provided cakes and coffee.

She said: “I thought it was a really nice idea. I’m sure everyone knows somebody close to them who has had cancer.

“The Macmillan nurses do such a fantastic job and I’ve only ever heard inspiring stories from them.”

