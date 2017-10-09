Swiss Farm Kitchen welcomes residents at #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

A COFFEE morning at the Swiss Farm Kitchen in Henley raised £180.

There was good attendance by homeowners at the residential park off Marlow Road, who donated money in return for coffee and cake.

Leszek Kawka, the café manager, provided the tea and coffee and the use of his café and even did the washing up afterwards.

The event has been organised for the last three years by Janet Roberts in memory of her husband, who died from a brain tumour.

She said: “We would like to thank all those who attended and give our special thanks to Leszek.”