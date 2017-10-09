Monday, 09 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swiss Farm Kitchen welcomes residents at #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

Swiss Farm Kitchen welcomes residents at #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

A COFFEE morning at the Swiss Farm Kitchen in Henley raised £180.

There was good attendance by homeowners at the residential park off Marlow Road, who donated money in return for coffee and cake.

Leszek Kawka, the café manager, provided the tea and coffee and the use of his café and even did the washing up afterwards.

The event has been organised for the last three years by Janet Roberts in memory of her husband, who died from a brain tumour.

She said: “We would like to thank all those who attended and give our special thanks to Leszek.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33