Henley opticians join in #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning

Monday, 09 October 2017
FROST Borneo Opticians in Henley raised £200 at a coffee morning.
The “best baker” award went to Neil Frost, a partner in the Hart Street practice, for his delicious lemon drizzle cake.
Mr Frost celebrates 34 years at the practice this year.
