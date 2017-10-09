Mayor supports #WorldsBiggestCoffeeMorning in her other job

THE Mayor of Henley attended a coffee morning at her place of work.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who is head of the sales team at IBS Office Solutions at Friar Park Stables, helped raise £85 with team members Charlotte Quainton and Sunny Smithers and managing director Caleb Southwell.

Staff made and sold cakes.

The Mayor said: “One of the things that attracted me to work for IBS is its extensive support of charities and community events and, as usual, we had a lot of fun supporting Macmillan. We raised money but these kinds of events raise awareness as well and that is key.”

Ms Smithers, who organised the event, said: “I’m really pleased that Caleb and my colleagues supported this event. It didn’t take much to organise and raised a good amount for a worthy cause. It turns out we have some good bakers at IBS.”

Mr Southwell added: “Community is at the heart of what we do at IBS and we enjoy supporting events such as the Macmillian coffee morning and raising money for a good cause.”