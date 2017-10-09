Monday, 09 October 2017

Henley Filling Station: Living without shame

ON Wednesday, October 11 we welcome Lin Button speaking about “Living without shame”.

Lin is unique in the area of healing prayer in the UK, having ministered for nearly 40 years in private practice and beyond, pioneering the Healing Prayer School, based around All Saints’ Church in Woodford Wells, Essex, where she is pastoral
co-ordinator.

She is well respected and regularly speaks on Premier Christian Radio and at New Wine conferences.

She is a sought-after speaker in the UK and frequently ministers abroad and is involved in training. She is the author of several books.

Lin’s desire is to see people set free from what binds them, on their journey of healing, to wholeness through the cross of Jesus and power of the Holy Spirit.

This talk is suitable for those caring for or befriending others.

It will be held at Henley town hall at 8pm (7.45pm for refreshments) and will finish at 9.30pm with coffee and chat. All are welcome and entry is free.

