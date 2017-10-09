Shops closed

Town awarded sixth bloom gold but misses top prize
Monday, 09 October 2017
TWO businessses at a Henley shopping parade have shut.
The Char’s Nails and Beauty and Twilights Hair Studio units, at the junction of Greys Road and King James Way, have been taken back by landlords Jeremy Irvine and Lesley Serag, who bought the parade and two flats above for £1.45million last year.
Both shops have signs in the window saying Char Law, who ran the businesses and held the leases, had failed to pay her rent.
Mrs Law is now trading from her home in Ruscombe. She declined to comment.
