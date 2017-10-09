More cash for plans

MILLIONS of pounds in funding is being made available by the Government to support communities in developing neighbourhood plans.

Henley MP John Howell says plan groups will benefit from support worth almost £23 million.

The money will provide communities with specialist support to help develop a neighbourhood plan.

Mr Howell said: “Neighbourhood plans gives local communities a real say in the development of their area, including where homes, shops, green spaces and offices should go and, crucially, what they should look like.

“Since 2012, more than 2,200 groups have started the neighbourhood planning process and of those so far taking the plans to a referendum the average ‘yes’ vote has been 88 per cent.”