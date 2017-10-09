Space for parents to remember lost babies

FAMILIES in Henley who have suffered the pain of baby loss are invited to an event where they can remember their lost children.

It was first held last year and is being repeated to coincide with Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The remembrance baby loss space will be held at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm.

Organiser Emma Taylor, who has lost five babies in pregnancy, said: “I started holding this event because I feel people affected by baby loss need a space where they can give themselves permission to remember their lost children, to grieve for them and to perhaps move on from some of the pain.

“It’s especially hard when you lose babies in pregnancy because many people don’t even recognise that as a real loss and there is nowhere to go to leave flowers or spend quiet time thinking about your lost children.”

The remembrance space, provided free of charge by Henley Baptist Church, contains a number of quiet zones, each focusing on a different emotion or aspect of losing a baby.

Ms Taylor explained: “The idea is to provide a place where people can stop and take time to think about their baby and their own feelings.

“So often we bury the emotions and try to carry on but it’s important and so healing to take a moment to allow ourselves to recognise the pain and grief.

“Last year the people who came said they found it incredibly helpful and I personally found it very emotional being in a space where I had permission to cry, to grieve and to think about what might have been.

“One woman who came had never allowed herself to grieve despite her loss being decades earlier and she was so grateful for the space to be able to do that.”

The space is open to anyone affected by baby loss, whether in pregnancy or after birth, no matter how long ago.