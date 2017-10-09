Loyalty and close family are key to long marriage, say diamond anniversary couple

A COUPLE who met at a church have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Brian and Rosemary Gegg, of Newfield Road, Sonning Common, marked the occasion with a small party at home with their immediate family. The couple have three grown-up children and five grandchildren.

They met at St Andrew’s Church in Thames Street, Sonning, where Dr Gegg played the organ and Mrs Gegg was the Sunday school teacher.

Dr Gegg, 86, was the assistant organist and had been sent to the church by his teacher from Reading School to hone his skills.

The couple were married at the church on September 25, 1957 by Rev Canon Sidney Groves and made their home in Winnersh.

Dr Gegg began his working life as an optometrist and his wife, who is now 88, did clerical work at Reading stockbrokers Cyril Moss & Co.

In 1966 Dr Gegg started Brian Gegg & Partners in Hart Street, Henley, which he ran for 30 years until he retired in 1996.

During that time the couple lived and brought up their children in Berkshire Road, Henley. They became regular attendees at Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road.

Dr Gegg still plays the organ there and members of the congregation sent the couple a happy anniversary card.

After retirement, the Geggs lived in the Cotswolds for 10 years before moving to Sonning Common in 2006 as it meant they were closer to their family.

Dr Gegg said: “It was a two-way thing with our family. It’s nice to not be to far away from them and we can help with our grandchildren. We pick them up from school and our family can help us.

“Rosemary has also had one or two bits of illness so it’s useful that our children are close by.”

The couple attributed their long and happy marriage to their loyalty to one another and their family.

Dr Gegg said: “Life has its ups and downs but we have always stayed loyal to each other.

“We have a very nice family and we all support each other. That has been the key to it.”