Walk to the pub for good cause

ABOUT 30 people took part in a charity fund-raising walk on Saturday.

Trustees, staff and users of Henley youth and community project Nomad completed the eight-mile trek in the Chilterns.

They began at the charity’s base at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place and walked along the Oxfordshire Way public footpath from Fair Mile to the Rainbow Inn in Middle Assendon.

After lunch and drinks, they returned via Lambridge Wood. The lunch was sponsored by Chris Ward, of the Chris Ward Consultancy, and Giles Hoff, from Savile Row Travel.

The walkers raised £450, which will go towards the group’s work with children, young people and their families in challenging situations by providing programmes of support.

Tim Prior, youth and family team manager for Nomad, said: “It was a great walk, really good fun. There was a lovely atmosphere and we were able to get to know people on the walk.

“We are pleased with the support and the money raised will go towards the work supporting the Nomad project.”

To make a donation, visit www.nomadhenley.co.uk

