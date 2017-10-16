Monday, 16 October 2017

Pupils get free reads

PUPILS at Sacred Heart Pre-School in Henley have been given seven free books by the town’s Bell Bookshop.

The independent retailer, in Bell Street, made the donation in a bid to encourage children to read in the run-up to this year’s Henley Literary Festival, which ended on Sunday.

Two staff at the pre-school, which is located in the grounds of Sacred Heart Primary School in Greys Hill, picked out titles including The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle, Never Shake A Rattlesnake by Michaela Morgan and Oi Dog! by Kes and Claire Gray.

Manager Veronika Cintra said: “We’re really grateful for this donation. It’s lovely to see one small community business supporting another.

“The books will help the children with their literacy, especially those who don’t have English as a first language, as they’re full of pictures and this will really help their understanding.”

