Church fair

AN autumn fair will be held at Christ Church in Henley next Saturday (October 21) to celebrate 300 years on its current site.

There will be a range of stalls and children’s activities at the church in Reading Road from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Brian and Graham Gegg will play the organ at 11am, 12.15pm and 1.30pm. Refreshments will be served all day and lunches from noon to 1.30pm. Admission is free.