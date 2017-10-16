Henley Archaeology and Historical Group

ON Tuesday, October 3 members and others enjoyed a talk by Liz Woolley on the involvement of people with Oxfordshire connections with the Civil War in Spain in the Thirties.

Remarkably, this war brought together people from all sections of society, even uniting Town and Gown in Oxford!

The war was precipitated by a failed coup by the military in 1936 against the democratically elected government.

Britain and France responded quickly by promoting a non-intervention pact signed by many countries, including Germany, Italy and the Soviet Union.

However, following an appeal by General Franco of the Nationalists, this side was supported by Germany and Italy.

Britain was determined to remain neutral and all aid given (almost entirely to the Republicans) was on a voluntary basis.

Of the 35,000 international volunteers, 2,500 were from the UK and Ireland with 31 from Oxfordshire, six of whom were killed during the conflict.

Many of these actually participated in the fighting, others provided medical services as doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers — an especially dangerous task as ambulances were singled out for attack by the fascists.

Yet others who remained behind were active in organising collections of food and equipment. Arthur Exell, of Morris Motors, made medical splints and adapted American motorcycles to carry stretchers.

Following the bombing of the Basque region, notably Guernica, many refugee children were housed in “colonies” in Oxfordshire. These were located at Thame, Aston, near Witney, Shipton-under-Wychwood and at Buscot Park.

While the events in Spain were to be overshadowed by the outbreak of the Second World War, the spirit of these volunteers must have served as a foundation for those involved in the wider, later conflict.