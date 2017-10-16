Late opening

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
INDEPENDENT retailers in Friday Street, Henley, will be open tonight (Friday) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.
They will also be giving out free samples and offering discounts.
16 October 2017
Freedom of village given to award-winning bloom chief
A WOMAN who has led Goring to five Britain in ... [more]
Father and daughter complete night-time charity walk
A SUPERVISOR at a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
University Challenge winner stages fund-raising quiz night
A QUIZ night in Wargrave was staged by a ... [more]
