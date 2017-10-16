Monday, 16 October 2017

Mama Do talk

A TALK and question and answer session with beauty industry experts will take place at Hotel du Vin in New Street, Henley, on Thursday at 7.30pm.

“The Beauty Insider” will feature Camilla Kay, former beauty director at In Style magazine, Rosie Green, beauty editor-at-large and columnist at Red magazine and Lee Pycroft, a fashion and celebrity make-up artist.

The event is the first to be organised by Mama Do, a new community group for women. Tickets cost £12.50 from www.mamadouk.net

