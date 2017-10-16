Princess's policeman nods off as she speaks

THE protection officer for Princess Michael of Kent was in a relaxed mood during her appearance at the Henley Literary Festival.

She was telling the audience at Phyllis Court Club, which included the bodyguard seated in the front row, how she had rescued and then raised a cheetah cub in Africa in the Sixties when she suddenly broke off.

“Why is my policeman falling asleep? I’m fascinating,” she exclaimed. “Right in front of me too!”

Publisher Adrian Phillips, who was in conversation with the princess, remarked: “Clearly the audience aren’t a threat!” Meanwhile, comedian Jack Whitehall witnessed a drama of sorts on Wednesday. The Bad Education star tweeted: “Just went to the Waitrose in Henley-on-Thames and there was a shoplifter. The police came and everything. Drama. #StolenBabaganoush.”

This sparked a flurry of comments on the social media site.

Hugo Thoms said Whitehall’s comment was the “most middle class statement” he’d ever heard.

Treasa Walsh said: “One thought that sort of thing never happens in Henley, darling??!!”

Stan Harris said: “How many bystanders were overcome and fainted?” “DeeDee” added: “Lies! We’re all very proper round here, don’t you know.”

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton said: “Didn’t even pop by the parlour and say hi!”

TV presenter Kate Humble also spoke at Phyllis Court Club but, by strange coincidence, she already knew the venue.

She was just 16 when she met her husband-to-be at the private members’ club, where her grandfather was a member.

Humble, who grew up in Bray and attended the Abbey School in Reading, married Ludo Graham in 1992, when she was 23.