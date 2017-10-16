Train delays

Monday, 16 October 2017

PEOPLE travelling to and from Henley by train this weekend may face disruption due to emergency engineering work.

The work will be taking place in the Reading area tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday as part of the modernisation of the Great Western main line.

It means trains running between London Paddington and Reading and Oxford and Reading will terminate at Maidenhead.

A replacement bus service will be running between Twyford and Henley but non-folding bicycles are not allowed on these.

