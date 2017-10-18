Hospice charity promotes home care service

STAFF and volunteers from the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed held a bucket collection and gave out information leaflets to shoppers in Henley market place on Friday.

Among them was volunteer Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury, of Woodlands Road, Sonning Common, who lost her husband Michael 15 months ago.

The couple both wished for him to die at home and Sue Ryder made it possible by providing practical care as well as counselling and emotional support. Mrs Phillips-Tilbury said: “Many people don’t realise that the support is there for people to die at home if they want. It’s so precious and important to be able to have that.

“Every time the Sue Ryder carers or nurses visited, they were just as concerned with my welfare as my husband’s and wanted to make sure I was well. I’m now very passionate about making sure that people are fully aware of the help they can get.” The hospice has a 12-bed inpatient unit and runs a seven-day community nursing service plus a day hospice offering practical help, complementary treatments and therapeutic activities like arts and crafts workshops.

Senior fund-raiser Gemma Wise said: “We’ve been developing our day hospice and community care services over the past year and want people to know that they can have palliative care at home.”