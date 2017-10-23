Extra waste collection

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire will be able to dispose of twice the amount of garden waste next week.

The district council is giving those who are part of its paid-for service the chance to put out the equivalent of one extra bin’s worth — about three large bin bagsful.

The additional waste should be left in bin liners or sacks beside their brown bins on their usual collection day. Trade waste bags cannot be accepted.

Councillor Tony Harbour, cabinet member for waste, said: “The garden waste service is very popular and this is a little thank-you to our residents for all their efforts with recycling.

“We’d like to encourage everyone to make use of the larger collection.”