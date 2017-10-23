Festive fayre

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
BENSON Christmas fayre will be held in the parish hall on December 2 from noon to 4pm.
There will be several free tables for Benson clubs and societies along with shopping stalls, Father Christmas in his grotto, a tombola, raffle, cake stall, mulled wine and mince pies.
To book a table, call Tanya on 07910 815167.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say