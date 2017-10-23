JONATHAN (Jonnie) Hobbs is the managing director of Hobbs of Henley and is the great, great, great grandson of Harry Hobbs, who founded the business in 1870. Initially situated in Wharfe Lane, the pleasure boat hire business moved to its current location in Station Road in 1898. Jonathan lives in Stoke Row with his wife Suzy and their daughters, Lily Anna, Evie and Isabella.

Describe your business

We are an “experience” boating business, providing a range of vessels and services on the River Thames. Our craft range from rowing boats, self-drive and chauffeured launches and luxury motor cruisers to large luxury passenger vessels for private and corporate events. We have 50 boats, the largest hire fleet on the Thames, and The New Orleans, which was launched in 1991, is the largest passenger vessel on the Upper Thames. Additionally, we can provide 120 annual boat moorings as well as winter storage ashore.

How many people do you employ?

Ten full-time employees and up to another 25 part-time in the season and during the regatta more than 50.

Did you always plan to join the family business?

I was fortunate that my parents gave me a good education — I went to the Oratory School and then to university — but when I graduated in 1991 I couldn’t see myself working in the business and my father never put any pressure on me to do so. I had visions of becoming a journalist or going into some other creative profession but it was difficult then to get a job due to the recession. In order to keep busy and earn some money, I started to work in the business. It was then that I realised how lovely it was, so I stayed and worked hard to prove myself.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

No, but my father was a great influence on me.

Do you regularly measure how your business is doing?

Yes, twice a year. Our business is seasonal and from March through to the end of October we are flat out dealing with our customers’ needs. In the winter months we take time to analyse and think about next season and are busy preparing all the vessels for the next year.

How do you market your business?

Many different ways. We are involved in several marketing partnerships and I am chairman of Visit Thames and a member of several trade associations. Our brochures are available in tourist offices. We do some magazine advertising and, of course, our online presence is most important. We exhibit at the Düsseldorf and London boat shows and showcase our two luxurious Linssen motor cruisers, Jacqueline and Midsomer, which are available for holiday hire.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Being your own boss, although I’m responsible to the shareholders and our staff. I am proud to be custodian of our business and still get a buzz from providing first class hospitality for our customers.

What’s the biggest challenge of running your business?

During the high season we have to work hard to recruit sufficiently qualified staff. Uncertainty regarding the future of navigation on the Thames is a worry.

Where is your business headed?

We are always looking for new opportunities to grow. Our latest venture was the launch of Mr Hobbs gin, for which my wife Suzy can take the credit. She felt we should link the history and heritage of our business with an “on trend” merchandise product. Harry Hobbs, who ran the Ship Hotel prior to hiring out boats, was well known in Henley for his flamboyant beard and personality and was often seen sipping his own gin from a flask. We put the spirit of Harry in a bottle! We’re delighted with the reception it has had.

How important are online sales?

Nearly all our bookings are made online and since most are made well ahead of time it means our business is less weather-dependent. We have an excellent website which makes it easy to book and pay.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned in business?

We all recognise the need to be focused on the customer but it’s imporant to have happy employees as they will then give great service to the customer. We get many compliments about the attitude and enthusiasm of our staff.

What advice would you give someone starting a business?

Know your market. Do your research. Study and learn from competitors. Look for ways to be the best in your field.

What are the three most important qualities you need?

Being astute. Being sensible. Being brave.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made in business?

I’m pleased to say I’ve not had any real disasters.

What’s the secret of your success?

Being happy in what I do. As the years pass, I love my work even more.

How organised are you?

In my head I am but I’m not sure that I share my ideas and thoughts as often as I should.

What is so special about Henley?

Henley has an enviable international reputation and has so much to offer — Leander Club, Henley Business School and Phyllis Court Club, businesses such as Stuart Turner, Brakspear and, more recently, Bremont and events such as Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival, Henley Literary Festival and Rewind. Above all, it has the river without which we wouldn’t have our business!

How do you dress for work and is it important?

We have a uniform for our staff which I wear too. It’s important to look smart.

What can’t you do without every day?

Coffee at 11am.

Do you have lunch at your desk or go out?

I usually have a salad or snack in the office.

Do you still study?

Yes. I’m interested in geopolitics — international relations as influenced by geographical factors.

What do you read?

Non-fiction books about history, music and geopolitics. Business magazines, The Times and the Henley Standard.