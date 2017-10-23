New starters

Monday, 23 October 2017

TWO new members have been appointed to Henley Town Council’s open and green spaces sub-committee.

Lynne Adams, new operations director at the River & Rowing Museum, replaces her predecessor David Bancroft and Marcus Militello is the council’s new conservation park warden.

