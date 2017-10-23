Green refurb

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
REPLICAS of Henley’s landmarks could be installed at the town’s putting green as part of refurbuishment.
The town council wants to improve the green in Mill Meadows in order to encourage more people to use it.
Mayor Kellie Hinton suggested the replicas could include the town hall, Henley Bridge and the River & Rowing Museum.
She wanted wooden structures that could be removed rather than “garish” plastic ones.
