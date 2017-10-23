Riverside memorial bench for father and son

PLANS to install a memorial bench in Singers Park in Henley have been approved by councillors.

Peter Jackson, from Lincolnshire, contacted the town council requesting a bench on the riverbank.

His family’s association with Henley started when his grandfather spent two years in the area recuperating after the First World War. He fell in love with the area and returned over the years with his children.

Mr Jackson’s father in turn fell in love with the town and returned with his family many times. His parents stayed regularly at either the Red Lion Hotel or Bolney Ferry Boathouse in Lower Shiplake, where they would take walks along the river.

Both his parents have now passed away and their ashes were scattered on the river near Marsh Lock.

The new bench will come at no cost to the council.