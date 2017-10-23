Director honoured

PAUL GREENGRASS, who lives near Henley, has been awarded the British Film Institute’s highest honour.

The director, producer and screenwriter was presented the accolade at the BFI London Film Festival Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Greengrass, whose film credits include The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum and Captain Phillips, said: “I would like to thank the BFI and everyone I have worked with over 40 years.

“ I believe in telling stories about society, who we are, who we were and who we are to become.”