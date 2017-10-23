Monday, 23 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Director honoured

PAUL GREENGRASS, who lives near Henley, has been awarded the British Film Institute’s highest honour.

The director, producer and screenwriter was presented the accolade at the BFI London Film Festival Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Greengrass, whose film credits include The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum and Captain Phillips, said: “I would like to thank the BFI and everyone I have worked with over 40 years.

“ I believe in telling stories about society, who we are, who we were and who we are to become.” 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33