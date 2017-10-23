Cash for May fair

HENLEY Town Council is set to contribute £1,000 towards next year’s May fair.

This was the amount it provided for this year’s event, which was held in the town centre for the first time in more than 30 years after the council took over the organisation from Henley Round Table.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who helped organise this year’s event, said: “Without the support of the council I don’t think the May fair would have been such a success as it was.

“This year was just testing the water — next year we’d hope to be bigger and better.”

Next year’s fair will be held on May 7.

Meanwhile, Henley’s scouts may allow its CCTV to be used to cover the new skate park.

There have been reports of minor antisocial behaviour since the £300,000 wheeled sports facility at Makins recreation ground was officially opened last month.

Mayor Kellie Hinton attended a meeting with the scouts where the idea of using the CCTV on their hut in Greys Road was raised.

She said: “The scouts have a system set up. You could face the car park and skate park and they would be willing to open discussions as part of that.”