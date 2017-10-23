Bulls back to winning ways on home soil

HENLEY BULLS returned to winning ways with victory against a youthful Ealing side at Regatta Meadows on Saturday.

The Bulls opened their account with a cleverly engineered try as centre pairing Tom Gardner and Adam Lubbock ran the enabling lines to create a gap for Iwan McRae to splice open the Ealing defence and run on to Lubbock’s pass to score. Lubbock converted.

With both sides securing the bulk of their own set-piece possession and their defensive systems holding firm for several initial phases it was going to take a piece of individual opportunism to change the scoreboard and lively scrum-half Harry Burn provided it with a quickly taken penalty as he shrugged off several tacklers and made it to the line.

Ealing were gifted a penalty from the restart and gained three points and then scored the first of their two tries as their forwards charged up-field probing continually at the Bulls line until scored a converted try.

Just before the break MacRae was again gifted the slimmest space on the left flank and beat the scrambling defence to score his second try of the game. Lubbock drilled home the conversion from a wide angle to give the Bulls a 17-10 lead at the break.

Ealing threatened to break the Bulls defence on several occasions immediately after the restart, charging on to short passes and channelling a route into the Bulls territory. With Tommy Haynes and Rhys Courtney stifling threat after threat from Ealing’s lively runners the Bulls forced a turn over on Ealing’s 22 metre line and lock Mo Bangura gathered the loose ball and showed his pace, charging unchallenged to the line to score the bonus try on 50 minutes.

The Bulls added a further two tries from fullback Archie Van Dijk who chipped and regathered his own kick on the left flank and wing Josh Huggins showed his strength to exploit the same wide space that was created by the smart angled running of the Bulls centre pairing and skilful delivery of Dan Hawkins at fly-half. Ealing managed to separate the Bulls’ forays with a try of their own late on.