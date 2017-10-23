Spirited debate

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
HENLEY town councillors are already getting into the Christmas spirit.
While discussing the town’s plans for the festive season, Mayor Kellie Hinton told colleagues that she would be making the most of the shopping Sunday event on December 8.
She said: “[Deputy Mayor] Lorraine Hillier and I are coming as the Grinch and the Ghost of Christmas Past.”
Town manager Helen Barnett responded: “Dave [Eggleton] is coming as Scrooge.”
When discussing who they should ask to dress up as Father Christmas, Councillor Hinton suggested Dick Fletcher, from Mill End.
“Oh my God, I’d sit on his knee,” she declared, to fits of laughter.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say