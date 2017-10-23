Monday, 23 October 2017

Spirited debate

HENLEY town councillors are already getting into the Christmas spirit.

While discussing the town’s plans for the festive season, Mayor Kellie Hinton told colleagues that she would be making the most of the shopping Sunday event on December 8.

She said: “[Deputy Mayor] Lorraine Hillier and I are coming as the Grinch and the Ghost of Christmas Past.”

Town manager Helen Barnett responded: “Dave [Eggleton] is coming as Scrooge.”

When discussing who they should ask to dress up as Father Christmas, Councillor Hinton suggested Dick Fletcher, from Mill End.

“Oh my God, I’d sit on his knee,” she declared, to fits of laughter.

