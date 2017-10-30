Picture this - The Great Gatsby fundraiser

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
GUESTS had a Great Gatsby theme at a fund-raising glitter ball for the Riverside Counselling Service in Henley.
A red carpet and champagne reception was held at the Danesfield House Hotel, followed by dinner.
The proceeds will help the charity meet the growing demand for counselling and psychotherapy for young people and adults in the Henley area.
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
