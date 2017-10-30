Couple refuse to let virus ruin their life

YOU have to admire Andy Serkis.

The actor has spent the majority of his last 15 years in Hollywood playing computer-generated characters, never truly in the limelight.

His work in motion capture has been critically acclaimed, but there’s a certain modesty about a man who has chosen to spend his days as Gollum, King Kong, and Caesar in Planet of the Apes, rather than demanding top billing.

However, in recent years, Serkis has attempted to diversify, taking live-action roles such as Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Avengers: Age of Ultron, which will be followed by Black Panther next year.

Now, he is going one step further, making his directorial debut with this week’s Breathe — and hard-hitting stuff it is too.

Many might assume that, given his background, Serkis might have opted for a fantasy or action tale, hugely popular with fans, but perhaps lacking ever so slightly in substance. Think again.

Instead he has chosen to bring to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live.

With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together — raising their young son, travelling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients.

This has the makings of Oscar glory written all over it — an inspiring true story, triumph over adversity and top class actors in the lead roles — with shades of the sensational Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything from 2014.

Academy award nominee Andrew Garfield plays Robin, and will surely be in the running for the best actor gong next March, while Foy is fresh from her success in the Netflix epic The Crown.

Add to this two-time Academy Award-nominated writer William Nicholson being on board, along with legendary cinematographer Robert Richardson, and this is nothing short of a dream team.

But above all, this is a film that will resonate with audiences — a heartwarming celebration of love and human possibility.

