Gallery owner who raises money for kids in Kenya celebrates 10 years in business

THE Studio Gallery at Peppard Common’s Manor Farm celebrates its 10-year anniversary this month.

As Henley’s only surviving bespoke framing studio, it has built itself an enviable reputation in this specialist field of expertise, where the owner’s attention to detail and highly skilled workshop team combine decades of experience and never fail to deliver an impeccable job. Bringing your artworks and artefacts to life with their unique mount designs and the latest mouldings, you’ll love this unconventional and contemporary studio.

With a beautiful collection of ideas for Christmas you can also find an eclectic mix of design-led gifts, for both men and women and easily solve those stocking filler ideas. Alongside, you will find many leading UK fine artists, from JJ Adams’s latest collection to Sir Peter Blake and many more, plus a new collection of wire sculpture by Rachel Ducker, whose work is internationally recognised and highly sought after.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of her gallery, owner CJ Holding has released a fine art edition of her famous “Angel” photograph. Fifty per cent of all sales are funding an independent project to build Kipsamoite Primary School in the Nandi Province, Kenya.

A project set up by long-term business associate Duncan McDonald, this poverty stricken village now has two new classrooms thanks to his hard work, fund-raising and management and they now need help to start phase two — building more classrooms, a staff and store room plus the life-changing installation of a fresh water well, lavatories and a feeding programme for the youngest and poorest.

Just £9 will build a child their school desk, made locally in the village using timber carefully selected from their local forest.

For more information and to make a donation, visit www.nandiproject.com and The Studio Gallery, Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley, RG9 5LA. Open: Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 2pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 4.30pm and www.studiogalleryuk.com