Have a group night out at the Boathouse

SHAUN DICKENS is the chef and owner of Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse restaurant in Henley and this Christmas will be another busy one.

He says: “If you haven’t started thinking about Christmas then you’re obviously not in the restaurant trade.

“As the father of a four-year-old I’m expecting a pretty high level of excitement over the festive period but not as high it seems as the good folk of Henley who are already booking Christmas parties in their droves.

“We’ve been inundated this year with office Christmas meal bookings and groups of friends planning their Christmas catch-up during December. As a result we’ve launched a festive menu for groups for the first time which we hope will be a hit with all our friends in and around Henley this December.

“If you’re joining us for your Christmas get together this year I hope you have a fraction of the excitement of my little boy Alfie. Speaking of which, I’d better make sure I know what the ‘must have’ toy is this year!”