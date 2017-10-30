Out of hours

Four traders in a Henley street held a late-night shopping event.

Nautical-themed gift and clothing shop Boatique , coffee house Hot Gossip, antiques trader The Ferret and the Autolex motoring supplies store, all in Friday Street, stayed open until 8.30pm.

Shoppers enjoyed refreshments in the bakery at the rear of Hot Gossip and browsed teas which will be sold there by the Upstairs and Downstairs tea rooms, which were previously in Duke Street. Both businesses are owned by Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier, who organised the night.

Councillor Hillier said: “It was a very good night and I think the shops that took part did well.

It was lovely to see local people coming out to support their businesses.”

Daisy Boutique and Henley Frocks, both run by Mandy Bowden, were also due to take part but had to pull out at the last minute due to staff sickness.

Pictured are Hot Gossip staff, left to right, Clinton Morgan, Susie Longshaw, Lorraine Hillier and Jack Goring