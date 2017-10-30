DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
Aa baby loss remembrance space was opened in Henley to help bereaved parents.
The event was held at the d:two centre in Market Place to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, a national campaign which ran from October 9 to 15.
It was open to anyone affected by
Organiser Emma Taylor, who has lost five babies in pregnancy, said: “We had a number of women come along and they all found it really useful. We sat and spoke about our lost children and had time to think about and discuss them. They said they didn’t get a chance to do that very often. It was
The event will be held again next year.
Mrs Taylor, of Western Avenue, Henley, is shown lighting candles in memory of her lost babies.
