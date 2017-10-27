Brakspear drinks deal

HENLEY pub operator Brakspear has strengthened its links with Marston’s.

The brewer, which has produced the Brakspear Bitter and Oxford Gold cask ales under licence since 2002, is now the main drinks supplier for the entire Brakspear estate.

This comprises about 130 pubs, mostly in and around Henley.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “This is a very positive move, extending the good relationship with Marston’s that we have built on cask ale.

“For our licensees, the main benefit will be that all their drinks will come from one supplier, making it easier for them to accommodate deliveries and liaise with a single point of contact. They can also choose from an extended range of products.”

The Brakspear ales are made at the Wychwood Brewery in Witney.