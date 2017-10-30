Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man accused of dangerous driving after crossroads collision

Man accused of dangerous driving after crossroads collision

A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving after two cars collided at a crossroads in Henley town centre.

A Citroën Saxo and a BMW collided at the junction of Greys Road, Reading Road, Duke Street and Friday Street at about 1pm on Saturday.

The Saxo was left partially blocking the road after suffering a punctured front left tyre and a buckled wheel, causing queues of traffic to build up. Members of the public tried unsuccessfully to move the car out of the road, although traffic was still able to pass.

Police were called to the scene and arrested a man.

James O’Fiera, 28, of Benares Road, Plumstead, Greenwich, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and breaching bail conditions. He appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday when he was remanded in custody to appear again today (Friday).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33