Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

MUCH sympathy will be felt for Mrs Smith, of Flint Cottage, Frieth, who has received news of the death in action of her husband Pte W Smith, of the Australian Expeditionary Force. The gallant soldier was married on September 13 and returned to the front four days later. A letter to his widow says that he was killed in fighting north of Ypres on October 4 and that he had been held in high esteem by the officers and men of his company.

By kind permission of the Mayor, Alderman W Hamilton, a gathering in connection with the Henley branch of the Young Helpers’ League, which numbers 71 members, was held at the Picture Palace on Wednesday. Although the weather was most unpropitious, there was a large attendance, the spacious and commodious hall being more than half filled. Lady Makins presented silver badges to several members for meritorious work during the past three years in obtaining monetary assistance for the Dr Barnardo’s Homes.