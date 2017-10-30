Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

A GAS leak in Crisp Road, Henley, meant two families had to leave their homes on Tuesday night. The Allens and the Kirbys were evacuated as standard procedure after a report of a strong smell of gas at around 7.15pm. They were kept out of their homes until 12.30am while engineers from British Gas fixed the cracked pipe temporarily, returning on Wednesday to make a permanent repair.

Skateboarders are set to stay put in Mill Meadows, Henley, despite complaints from visitors and residents. The decision of the town council to site a skateboard ramp next to the riverside walk was criticised by residents of Rod Eyot who claimed it was both unsightly and attracted noisy youths. But on Tuesday the council’s general purposes committee defended its choice of location made several years ago.

Henley detective Reg Pengelly is to cycle across the Holy Land. He will be raising money for Ravenswood, a centre for adults with learning disabilities in Crowthorne. His journey will take him 250 miles across Israel, from the Golan Heights in the north to Beersheba in the south. Det Sgt Pengelly is making the trip with 150 fellow charity riders.