Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

THE Angel on the Bridge’s inaugural conker competition not only had an all-female final but was such a knock-out that the pub has decided to make it e an annual charity event. Susie Case beat Aisling Craik in a thrilling final and her name will be inscribed on a wooden oar to be displayed above the bar. Landlord Mark Dunlop said: “It was great fun and everybody had a good time. The American and Australian tourists had never seen anything like it.”

Henley business leaders and tourism chiefs have backed plans to turn buildings at the Hobbs of Henley boatyard into a restaurant. The Henley Partnership, Henley Visitor Centre controllers French Jones, Henley Management College and the Henley Festival have all written letters of support. Applicant Jonathan Hobbs said the support he had received proved the majority of people in the town backed the scheme. He was responding to Boathouse Reach resident Richard Zoethout who has said the development would blight the lives of people living nearby.

Rugby fans cried into their beer on Saturday as England’s world cup campaign came to an end. Thousands of supporters packed into pubs to watch England lose 15-6 to South Africa.