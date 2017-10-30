Monday, 30 October 2017

Comedy or tradition..

COMEDIAN Russell Brand is to switch on the Christmas lights... not in Henley, where he came to live three years ago, but in neighbouring Marlow.

Henley is sticking with tradition so the child who wins the Mayor’s Christmas card design competition will switch on the lights on the 30ft Nordmann fir in Market Place at the Christmas Festival on Friday, December 1.

