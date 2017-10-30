THERE are several places near this highly original sculpture outside a hotel in Pangbourne where you can buy the Henley Standard.

This gives me a reason to feature the village for the first time in 17 years of Hidden Henley.

Years ago. the hotel was known as the Copper Kettle or the Copper Inn but now it’s simply called the Elephant due to this magnificent metal piece.

The artwork is imaginatively constructed from thousands of different cogs, gears, bolts and bearings along with other machinery parts, all welded together.

My second picture shows a sample of these curious ingredients.

The assembly and transport must have required considerable patience.