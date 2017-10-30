Neighbour objects to oversized extension

A MAN who built an extension to his house in Henley half a metre too high should be made to reduce it, say town councillors.

Alex Mull, of Niagara Road, was granted planning permission for the single-storey rear extension last year and has now applied for a variation of a condition to accommodate a flat roof.

But the town council’s planning committee heard that he had not followed his own plans correctly.

Neighbour Adrian Vincent said: “As it stands, the building is already a flat roof structure that has been built 460mm above the agreed plans.”

Mr Vincent, who has lived next door with his mother for 45 years, said the original application had been approved on the basis the extension would have no adverse effect on the adjoining properties but this statement no longer held water.

Committee chairman Ken Arlett said: “Mr Vincent is totally correct — the extension was built anything between 400mm and 500mm too high. I would be interested to know why it wasn’t built correctly.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the committee should object on the grounds that the build was at variance to the plans, overbearing and unneighbourly.

“To actually say to this builder ‘reduce the height by half a metre’,” he said, “there’s going to be a cost. They have got to rip the roof off and then replaster inside.”

Members agreed unanimously to object.

The committee also agreed to object to plans for a pair of two-bedroom houses in Newtown Road on the grounds of overdevelopment and loss of parking.

Cllr Gawrysiak said the scheme was “crass” and in the wrong location.

The committee withdrew its objection to amended plans to demolish a house in St Mark’s Road and build a pair of semi-detached houses.

Councillors had objected twice to amendments on the grounds of overdevelopment and unneighbourliness.

The latest revisions include reducing the ground level at the flank wall, erecting a 1.8m timber fence, adding obscure glazing to a ground floor opening and omitting a door at the flank elevation.

All the applications will be decided by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.